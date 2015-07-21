SOCAR: There is no problem with gas supply to Georgia

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ A sub-company of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 'SOCAR Georgia Gas' stated that information on the termination of gas supplies by Azerbaijan to Georgia is not true.

Report informs, the company reported that the relations between the two countries continue to develop, Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a long-term gas supply agreement and from this position, no problems observed with gas supplies.

The information indicates that SOCAR Georgia is interested in strengthening the local market and successfully participates in regional and international projects.