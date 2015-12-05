 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR: No deaths reported in Guneshli field

    SOCAR management is now at the scene

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Work is underway on extinguishing fire in offshore field Guneshli in the Caspian Sea which erupted on Friday evening,  Report was told at the special headquarters established to handle the incident.

    "The workers that were on the platform No.10 of Guneshli field, are alright. All of them are safe and sound," the sources in the staff reported.

    SOCAR management is now at the scene.

    Note that “Guneshli” field caught fire as a result of failure of the gas line on December 4 at 17:40 local time

    Troops fire rescue officers on the ships of the Caspian Shipping Company “Vortex-9” and “Topaz” as well as on ships “Avior” and “Samir Guliyev” went to evacuate oil.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi