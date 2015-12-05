SOCAR: No deaths reported in Guneshli field

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Work is underway on extinguishing fire in offshore field Guneshli in the Caspian Sea which erupted on Friday evening, Report was told at the special headquarters established to handle the incident.

"The workers that were on the platform No.10 of Guneshli field, are alright. All of them are safe and sound," the sources in the staff reported.

SOCAR management is now at the scene.

Note that “Guneshli” field caught fire as a result of failure of the gas line on December 4 at 17:40 local time

Troops fire rescue officers on the ships of the Caspian Shipping Company “Vortex-9” and “Topaz” as well as on ships “Avior” and “Samir Guliyev” went to evacuate oil.