    SOCAR Methanol LLC and Petrochemical Process Institute ink MoU

    Document was signed by Vagif Abbasov and Elnur Mustafayev

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Methanol LLC and Petrochemical Process Institute (PPI) of ANAS signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 1. 

    Report was informed by the SOCAR Methanol.

    The MoU was signed by director of PPI of ANAS, academician Vagif Abbasov and director general of SOCAR Methanol LLC Elnur Mustafayev. 

    Memorandum will be implemented in several directions to improve and further strengthen cooperation between the two organizations. These trends include the establishment of new production opportunities in the field of methanol, as well as the scientific and technical co-operation in improving the methanol production.

