SOCAR, McKinsey preparing strategic development plan

On March 10, President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev received a delegation led by Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Makhriddin Abdullayev.

Report informs referring to SOCAR that at the meeting, the sides discussed an exchange of experience between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz. The parties noted that Uzbekistan is implementing reforms in various fields of the oil and gas industry, and Uzbekneftegaz is interested in studying SOCAR's experience

Detailed information was given about the application of digital technologies, multiple modules of SAP company, as well as artificial intelligence technologies in SOCAR, and it was decided to hold a series of meetings to exchange experience.

At the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of the ten-year strategic development plan adopted by SOCAR in 2005.

The sides also noted that specialists of SOCAR and McKinsey & Company, the US management consulting firm, are developing the next strategic development plan for 2025-2035.