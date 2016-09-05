SOCAR may save up place at storage facilities for 2 bln cubic meters of Iranian gas

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is negotiating with Iran on gas purchase.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

According to SOCAR President, talks are being held on Iranian gas pumping to the SOCAR storage facilities and use for gas supply of Iran's northern territories.

He noted that talks have been held with Iranian Oil Minister on the issue: 'Iran faces with big problems regarding gas supply to the northern regions in winter. Talks have been held on gas purchase during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Baku in August. They are also interested in further use of Azerbaijan's gas storage facilities for gas supply to the Iranian northern regions in winter', R. Abdullayev added. Iranian gas may be pumped into SOCAR storage facilities in summer and provided for use of the northern regions of Iran in winter', R. Abdullayev added.

According to him, SOCAR may save up place at storage facilities for 1-2 bln cubic meters Iranian gas.

He added that SOCAR needs in a gas to pump to blankets to increase oil production and capacity of gas storage facilities: 'Capacity of gas storage facilities has been increased from 800 mln cubic meters to 3.5 bln for energy security purposes. We can make the capacity over 5 bln m3. However, we haven't tested it for lack of gas. We need in additional several bln m3 of gas to pump and check the possibility of the capacity over 5 bln m3. We intend to carry out it as a technical gas. We need additional volume of gas for this purpose. We have made a proposal'.

As to purchasing gas from Russia, SOCAR President said that currently no talks are being held with Russian Gazprom in this regard: 'We need technical gas to pump to the fields. The gas will be purchased, if our conditions meet', he added.