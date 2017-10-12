SOCAR may expand its operations in Turkey

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan does not hold concrete talks on joint development of deposits with Iran in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, said the Head of Investments Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republlic (SOCAR) Vagif Aliyev.

SOCAR official also spoke about the company's opportunities to expand its operations in Turkey: “Turkey's petrochemical market is interesting for SOCAR. At present, we are planning to create new production capacities to meet the needs of neighboring country. But there is plenty of time to make an investment decision. Because the direction, production capacity and value of the project should be analyzed. It's not a simple matter to make a decision on that”.