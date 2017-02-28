SOCAR Marine for the first time supplies LNG without sulfur

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) operating in marine fuel sector, SOCAR Marine for the first time supplied the car carrier ship (RO-RO) in Tuzla Sedef Shipyard in Turkey with liquefied natural gas (LNG) with zero sulfur content.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the company developed proper infrastructure to be able to sell LNG product as marine fuel.

SOCAR Marine projects to develop Turkish marine fuel market to raise the region to leading position in the world.