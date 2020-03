© google https://report.az/storage/news/c764129bf08d1c3d210a171badfb1571/d0a20f75-a9b1-40ee-948e-6682bc431488_292.jpg

SOCAR Marine, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey, sold 600,000 tons of marine fuels in 2019 and became a leader in this sector, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The sales were carried out via ships, which used Turkey’s straits as a transit, and entered and left Turkey to carry out sales in the country’s ports. The share of the company in the market exceeded 25%.

Notably, SOCAR Marine was established in 2013.