SOCAR management visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Officials and employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have visited Alley of Honor on remembrance day of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, representatives of the company laid flowers at the grave of founder and architect of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who has become a guarantor of the independence of Azerbaijan and its economic development, founder of the energy strategy who played a key role in strengthening of the national statehood.