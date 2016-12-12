 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR management visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    Representatives of the company laid flowers at the grave of great leader

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Officials and employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have visited Alley of Honor on remembrance day of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, representatives of the company laid flowers at the grave of founder and architect of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who has become a guarantor of the independence of Azerbaijan and its economic development, founder of the energy strategy who played a key role in strengthening of the national statehood.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi