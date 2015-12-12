SOCAR leadership visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Leadership of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), thousands representatives of the company staff visited the grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor today.

Report was told in the company, SOCAR representatives commemorated great son of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, who played a crucial role in the development of the country's economy, as well became founder of new oil strategy of Azerbaijan.