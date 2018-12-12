 Top
    SOCAR management visit Heydar Aliyev’s grave

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and its employees visited the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR that the company representatives laid flowers at and bowed to the grave of founder and architect of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who has become a guarantor of the independence of Azerbaijan and its economic development, founder of the energy strategy who played a key role in strengthening of the national statehood.

