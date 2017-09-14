 Top
    SOCAR LPG to sell Belarusian and Kazakh liquefied gas in Ukraine

    The company offers 320 tons of resource at the auction

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR LPG will hold a debut auction of Belarusian and Kazakh origin liquefied gas at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange.

    Report informs citing the Enkorr, says the auction bulletin.

    The auction offers 60 tons of propane and butane produced by Tengizchevroil (Kazakhstan) and 100 tons of technical propane-butane mixture produced by Transexpedition (Belarus). In total, SOCAR LPG offers 320 tons of resource. Starting price for a tone is 20,300 hryvnias (US $ 778). 

    The source can be transported on September 16-22.

