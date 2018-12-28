SOCAR launches production of nanoparticles

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ An event to launch a plant producing nanoparticles has been held in the “OilGasScientifiсResearchProject” Institute of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

SOCAR told Report that the event was attended by company's first vice-president Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Vice Presidents Bahram Huseynov and Yashar Latifov, Director General of SOCAR’s partner in preparation of the new plant - Rostoviye Texnologii Pavel Fyodorov, management of “OilGasScientifiсResearchProject” Institute and Nanotechnology Department.

SOCAR’s Nanotechnology Department has projected the new plant jointly with Russia’s Rostoviye Texnologii within the NanoOil program for 2016-2020 in order to expand the directions and geography of usage of nanotechnologies and developed a production technology based on the method of electrical explosion of wire for this plant.

The new facility, installed in the Institute, allows for production of different-sized nanoparticles. The technological process runs in a closed space consuming a small amount of inert gas in the absence of any harmful chemical substances. The new plant will produce nanoparticles of different metals with the size of 20-100 nm and surface of 25-30 m2/gr. The generated nanoparticles will be used in preparation of nanosystems to raise effectiveness of drilling, production and other industrial processes.

SOCAR's first vice president Khoshbakht Yusifzade said that the plant will ensure cost-saving and reduce dependence on foreign countries. According to him, the products generated by the plant will also be available for use by other state bodies.

SOCAR's Nanotechnology Department is engaged in development, exploration and application of nanotechnologies in oil and gas industry. The nanosystems developed by the department is used in production, drilling, transportation of oil, petrochemical industry and ecological sphere.