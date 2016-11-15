SOCAR launches next blood donation campaign

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today launched a blood donation campaign in the head office of the company.

Report informs, in accordance with schedule for year 2016, employees of the departments and enterprises of all structural units of SOCAR will voluntarily take part in the campaign. About 100 employees of the head office, also, departments for investments, ecology and development of labor standards took part in Donor Day to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia.

Chief of SOCAR Department for Control over Medical Service Organization, Fuad Alizade said, today's campaign at the head office will cover all structural units of SOCAR until May of 2017: "As a part of the project "For life without thalassemia" by Chairman of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, SOCAR departments and institutions have joined blood donation campaign for thalassemia patients. The company has established effective cooperation with the Scientific-Research Hematology and Transfusion Institute named after Bahadur Eyvazov regarding Donor Day, which is one of the organizers of the project, in order to help children suffering from thalassemia."

He said that about 30 000 employees of SOCAR have donated blood so far.

Notably, SOCAR has been participating in blood donation campaign since 2009.