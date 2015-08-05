SOCAR launches new technology to transfer gasoline engine to gas

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We will turn gasoline-powered vehicles to the principle of working with gas after which they will be working on compressed gas.

Report was told in the SOCAR Petroleum CNG.

According to the information part of the preparatory work in this direction has already been completed:"We will use the new technology. We plan to apply the well-known Italian technology CuboGas.The building for engine changeover is ready.

Some questions about the implementation of the technology is clarified. We expect to complete the process in next two months and move on to the next job," the company said.

SOCAR in next few years is going to increase the share of the compressed gas in fuel market of the country to 30%.