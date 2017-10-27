SOCAR launches Mayak project to increase production

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting on the implementation of the Mayak project was held at "Azneft" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the "Azneft" PU, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yasar Latifov, Vice President on Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov, Director General of "Azneft" PU Dashgin Iskenderov, the officials, management and department leaders have attended the event.

Opening the event, Director General told about the implementation of important projects at the "Azneft" PU in recent years and noticed the importance of applying innovative methods together.

Iskenderov noted that the new approach in the Mayak project will give impetus to productivity growth. Mentioning that the project will be implemented through the domestic capacity of the "Azneft" PU, the Director General said that the project is also supported by the SOCAR leadership.

Later, representative of the USA's McKinsey&Company spoke about the project and its importance.

At the end, the meeting has expressed confidence that positive results from the Mayak project would be achieved and the questions of the meeting participants were answered.

Notably, Mayak project developed by the USA's McKinsey & Company will be used primarily to increase shallow production at Gunashli field.