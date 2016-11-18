SOCAR launches its 35th petrol station in Romania

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR has put into operation its second petrol station in Ilfov, Romania.

Eastern European bureau of Report 's informs, the station is on Bucharest ring road at Turkey-Hungary highway.

Thus number of petrol station in Romania reached 35. Opening ceremony was attended by SOCAR Vice President for economic issues Suleyman Gasimov, members of the Romanian Parliament, Romanian Transgaz President Ion Sterian, Counselor at the Azerbaijani Embassy to Romania Irfan Davudov, Turkish Ambassador to Romania Osman Koray Ertaş, managing Partner of Ernst&Young for Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev and heads of many leading companies, representatives of Turkish Businessmen Association, employees of "SOCAR Petroleum SA", the Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania, as well as media representatives.

After cutting the red ribbon symbolizing opening up a place, for the first time the petrol station was put into operation.

Notably, the new petrol station installed with 3 counters will be able to serve 4 cars and 2 trucks at the same with "NANO 98", "Nano 95", "Nano Diesel" and "Nano Super Diesel" type of fuel products.

Notably, SOCAR has 17 petrol stations in Romania.