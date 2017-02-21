SOCAR launches gas sale in Ukraine

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine Trade House, the subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) started to sell gas in Ukrainian market.

Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

According to information, on December 30, 2016, SOCAR Ukraine signed deal with Eru Trading for purchase of 131 mln CBM of gas.

Earlier, on February 14, 2016, the company signed an agreement with Ukrtransgas on delivery of 180 mln CBM of gas in January-December 2017.

Currently, SOCAR Ukraine Trade House attends tender aimed at supply of 36.6 mln CBM gas to Ukrzaliznitsa.