SOCAR launches construction of Oil-Gas and Oil-Chemical Complex in 2015

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction works of Oil-Gas and Oil-Chemical Complex will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2015. Report informs, referring speech of Head of Project Organization and Control Division Orhan Jafarov at the event held in the framework of 2Azerbaijan and Caspian Sea Oil-Gas Week in Baku today.

According to his words, the construction works will consist of two periods and in the first period of project, in year 2015 gas processing plant will be built, in second period oil-chemical plant construction is planned and all of works will be ended in year 2020.

He said that, value of first period of the project is in sum of 7 milliard USD, and 30 percent of this sum of investment will be paid by state, but 70 percent by international organizations: "We have prepared a plan for works implemented and provided procedures of qualification accordingly. Also we made photos of ground to ensure it is convenient as required. Besides this, synergy works will be implemented during the realization of present project".