SOCAR launches 37th filling station in Romania

Bucharest. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first filling station under SOCAR brand was launched in Brashov city, one of the Romanian tourist destinations.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, 3 meters have been installed in the filling station, locating on Harmanului Street, 52 of the city as well as sale of NANO Diesel and NANO Super Diesel, NANO 95 and NANO 98 (fuel) is carried out. Also, “Nar” cafe operates at the Brashov station, which provides traditional Azerbaijani products, 24-hour free internet service. With this launch, number of filling stations operating in Romania under SOCAR brand reached 37.

Notably, “SOCAR Petroleum SA” subsidiary of SOCAR, which entered Romanian energy market in 2011, owns filling stations in 18 of 42 Romanian districts.