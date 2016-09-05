 Top
    SOCAR launched over 74,000 meters of drilling works in 2016

    From the beginning of the year, 39 new wells put into operation

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2016 carried out drilling operations of length 12 567 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, 12 484 m of these were maintenance works, others - exploration works.

    In general, in January-August 2016, 74 248 meters of drilling works have been carried out, (except joint ventures and operating companies). 74 248 m of these were maintenance works, 1 300 m - exploration works.

    Volume of drilling works this year was less by 3% in comparison with the previous year.

    Moreover, in August 4 new wells put into operation, 39 wells - from the beginning of the year.

