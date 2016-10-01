SOCAR keen to expand Bulgarian gas storage

Baku, 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) is interested in the Bulgarian natural gas storage expansion and storing Azeri gas there.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the Energy Ministry of Bulgaria declared.

“SOCAR has expressed an interest in the expansion of gas store facility at Chiren,” the ministry said in a statement after a meeting between Bulgarian Deputy Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov and SOCAR officials in Baku.

Bulgaria plans to increase volume of “Chiren” store facility twice investing more than 200 mln EURO and to receive 1 billion cubic metres till 2020.