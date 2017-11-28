SOCAR-KBR will provide FEED works for new ACG platform

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ FEED (Front End Engineering Design) and detailed engineering works of a new platform will be built for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will be implemented by SOCAR-KBR joint venture.

Report informs, Deputy Director General of SOCAR-KBR LLC, Orkhan Jafarov said.

According to him, a contract was signed on works will be done on "Central-East Azeri" platform.

Jafarov said that the company's latest project is the FEED agreement for the upper modules to be located on the "Oil Rocks" of the Absheron field: "Besides, SOCAR-KBR is a contractor of PMC (Project Management Consulting), a project for the reconstruction and modernization of the "Azerikimya" PU and the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery. Modernization of the plant is expected to be completed by 2021”.

He added that in 2018, the number of local engineers working in the company will reach 200 people.

Amended and restated agreement was signed on September 14 on the joint development and production sharing (PSA) for the Azeri, Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field (ACG). The agreement was ratified by the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 31.

The first oil production from the new platform will begin nearly in 2023.

Notably, Houston-based (Texas, US) 'SOCAR-KBR' is a joint venture, established by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the United States' KBR company is one of the world's leading organizations. The company has been operating since 1993 as the first international engineering contractor in Azerbaijan and has since served on major projects such as the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and "Shah Deniz".

SOCAR-KBR joint venture, established by SOCAR and KBR, is specialized in engineering, construction and management services in the implementation of projects on geological exploration and production, oil refining, storage and transportation, recycling and sale of oil products.