SOCAR issued a volume of exports in January

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 205 447,926 thousand tons of oil products this year in January. Report informs referring to SOCAR, 111,157, 185 metric tons or 54.1% of exports accounted for diesel fuel, 15 991.669 metric tons, or 7.8% - aviation fuel, 78 120.236 metric tons, or 38% - vacuum gas oil, 178.836 metric tons, or 0.1% - heating oil.

According to information, for January 2015 lubricants, diesel fuel, petroleum bitumen and heavy pyrolysis resin were not exported.