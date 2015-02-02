 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR issued a volume of exports in January

    In January 2015 lubricants, diesel fuel, petroleum bitumen and heavy pyrolysis resin were not exported

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 205 447,926 thousand tons of oil products this year in January. Report informs referring to  SOCAR, 111,157, 185 metric tons or 54.1% of exports accounted for diesel fuel, 15 991.669 metric tons, or 7.8% - aviation fuel, 78 120.236 metric tons, or 38% - vacuum gas oil, 178.836 metric tons, or 0.1% - heating oil.

    According to information, for January 2015 lubricants, diesel fuel, petroleum bitumen and heavy pyrolysis resin were not exported.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi