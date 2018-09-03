SOCAR invests $286M in operation in Ukraine by early 2018

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine has paid $219 million in tax to the Ukrainian government since it started operation, Report informs citing SOCAR’s annual report for 2017.

SOCAR has invested $286 million in the company since it started operation. This investment was mainly made in construction of filling stations, purchase of oil bases and formation of active capital. The number of employees as at the end of the previous year made up 1,817 people.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine was established on December 17, 2009. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and arrange the wholesale of oil products, natural gas and aviation fuel.

As at the end of January 2018, the number of SOCAR’s filling stations stood at 61. In the territory of Ukraine, SOCAR Energy Ukraine’s four oil bases operate in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov. SOCAR Energy Ukraine’s subsidiaries Torgoviy Dom and SOCAR-AVIA organize the sale of light oil products and aviation fuels at Ukrainian airports.