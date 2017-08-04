SOCAR investments in Turkey will reach $ 20 bln

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The main purpose of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is to turn the lands we live on to one of the most important energy corridors in the world in the 100th anniversary of Turkey (2023). Our goal is to properly deliver it to both the public and related organizations".

Report informs citing Turkish media, said Murat LeCompte, Chief External Affairs Officer at SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.

According to him, at present, SOCAR is one of the largest foreign investors in Turkey: "SOCAR investments started in 2008 with the acquisition of Petkim and this activity is carried out through SOCAR Turkey. “Petkim”, “Petlim”, STAR Oil Refinery to launch in 2018, also, TANAP to transport initial gas in 2018, are among the major investment projects of the company.

The official said that SOCAR investments in Turkey will be further increased: "At present, amount of investments reached $ 12.6 billion, this figure will exceed $ 19.5 billion after completion of the projects. I think that so great investment is very important for Turkey."