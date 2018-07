Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of investments by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey will reach $ 20 bln this year.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ankara Khazar Ibrahim told in an interview with Daily Sabah.

According to Kh. Ibrahim, number of Turkish citizens working on SOCAR projects is quite high: "About 40,000 local employees currently work on SOCAR projects. That's also huge across Turkey".