SOCAR: News about Tariff Council published on behalf of Rovnag Abdullayev not reflects reality

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Information published by some media in recent days, allegedly SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev appealed to the Tariff Council to set gas prices at level of 0.13 AZN/cubic meter and despite that Tariff Council approved higher tariffs, does not reflect reality.

Report informs referring to SOCAR press service.

The report says, n this regard the SOCAR President has not given any interview or statement: "We declare that a certain portion of the natural gas sold in Azerbaijan is produced by SOCAR, another part purchased in US dollars from operating companies under Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).As a result of depreciation of manat and growth in production costs, real cost of natural gas was higher than regulated prices and SOCAR had informed the people about it. Obviously, in such circumstances it is impossible to ensure the continuity, stability and quality of service in natural gas supplies."

It was mentioned that, taking into account the aforesaid in order to ensure long-term growth rate to set natural gas tariffs for the population and "Azerenerji" JSC, without differentiation at 0.18 AZN/cubic meter.

"Tariff Council introduced differential tariffs in order to protect majority of the population and increase in price of electricity tariffs. Thus within the limit set by Tariff Council for the use of gas (1500 cubic meters per year) the cost has not changed (0,10 AZN per cubic meter), electricity tariffs within the limit (250 kW/h ) will be 0,07 AZN", the report says.

"We call on media spreading such baseless information on behalf of the SOCAR President, to comply with provisions of the law "On mass media", SOCAR said.