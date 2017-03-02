SOCAR increases volume of drilling operations

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) made drilling operations length of 18 584 meters.
Report informs citing the SOCAR, 7 438 meters of these works carried out in February.
Drilling operations carried out by the company, were more by 10% compared with the corresponding months of last year than and by 5,6% compared with February of last year.
Notably, all the works carried out in this area are related to the operation. 7 wells from drilling in February 2017 as well as 13 new wells from the beginning of the year built and handed over to the miners.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
Share in Facebook