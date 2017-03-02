SOCAR increases volume of drilling operations

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) made drilling operations length of 18 584 meters.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 7 438 meters of these works carried out in February.

Drilling operations carried out by the company, were more by 10% compared with the corresponding months of last year than and by 5,6% compared with February of last year.

Notably, all the works carried out in this area are related to the operation. 7 wells from drilling in February 2017 as well as 13 new wells from the beginning of the year built and handed over to the miners.