 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR increases tanker trucks in Ukraine

    This is second truck bought by SOCAR during last 4 months

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has purchased Scania liquefied gas truck for its business in Odessa (Ukraine).

    Report informs citing autoconsulting.com.ua website, this is the second truck bought by the SOCAR during last 4 months.

    Scania vehicles will carry 45 cubic meters of gas in Ukraine by 'Everlast' company's tankers .

    Notably, the SOCAR more actively engaged in wholesale of liquefied gas from the second half of 2015. Also, Scania gasoline truck is available in SOCAR's car park.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi