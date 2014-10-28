SOCAR increases oil production

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014 State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 6.303 mln tons of oil. Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared to the same period last year, oil production increased by 1%.

In September 2014, oil production by SOCAR totaled 686.8 thousand tonnes, in the whole Azerbaijan - 3.469 mln tons.

Oil production in Azerbaijan for the first 9 months of this year amounted to 32.02 mln tons, which is 1.6% less than in January-September of 2013.

In 2014, SOCAR plans to produce 8.4 mln tons of oil. In 2013 the total volume of oil production in the country amounted to 43.48 mln tons, of which 8.314 mln tons accounted for SOCAR.