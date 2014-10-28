 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR increases oil production

    In January-September 2014 SOCAR produced 6.3 mln tons of oil

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014 State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 6.303 mln tons of oil. Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared to the same period last year, oil production increased by 1%.

    In September 2014, oil production by SOCAR totaled 686.8 thousand tonnes, in the whole Azerbaijan - 3.469 mln tons.

    Oil production in Azerbaijan for the first 9 months of this year amounted to 32.02 mln tons, which is 1.6% less than in January-September of 2013.

    In 2014, SOCAR plans to produce 8.4 mln tons of oil. In 2013 the total volume of oil production in the country amounted to 43.48 mln tons, of which 8.314 mln tons accounted for SOCAR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi