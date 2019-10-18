​SOCAR increases oil production by 2.8%, gas production by 11.4%

SOCAR produced 1.956 million tonnes of oil and 1.801 billion cubic meters of gas in the third quarter of 2019, respectively up 2.8% and 11.4% from the previous year, Report informs.

In the reporting period, the drilling works carried out by the company made up 37,310 meters.

In the third quarter, total oil production across the country exceeded 9.422 million tonnes, while gas production made 8.687 billion cubic meters. Gas production in nine months totalled 26 billion cubic meters.