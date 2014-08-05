SOCAR increases oil exports

Baku. August 5. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 844.304 tons of oil products. Comparing with the same period last year, exports of petroleum products increased by 25.8%, Report was told in SOCAR. During the considered period the largest volume of exports belong to diesel fuel. Its exports totaled 528.229 tons.

Export of aviation kerosene was 99.782 tons, vacuum gasoil - 215.429 tons, gasoline - 686 tons and fuel oil - 178 tons.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan since 2014 practically stopped exports of gasoline and reduced the export of diesel fuel and jet fuel, the increase of petroleum products explained by supplies of vacuum gasoil abroad since the beginning of this year.

Vacuum gasoil is the feedstock for catalytic cracking and hydrocracking.

The company also informed that in July a ton of gasoline in the oil market was sold for 1 003.97 U.S. dollars, diesel fuel - 883.51 dollars, fuel oil with a sulfur content of 1% - 604.72 dollars.