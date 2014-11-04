SOCAR increases oil exports via BTC

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-October 2014 exported 17.276 mln tons of profit oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report was told in SOCAR, compared with the same period last year, exports through the pipeline increased by 5%.In October, 1.641 mln tons of profit oil exported via the pipeline.

The length of the pipeline is 1.768 km, of which Azerbaijan - 443 km, Georgia - 248 km, Turkey - 1076 km. The shareholders of the BTC Co. are BP (30.1%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (8.9%), Statoil (8.9%), TPAO (6.53%), Itochu (3.4%), ONGC (2.36 %), ENI (5%), Total (5%), ConocoPhillirs (2.5%) and Inrex (2.5%).