​SOCAR increases oil exports from Supsa by more than 10%

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has exported 2,029 mln. tons of oil from Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia) during January-August 2014.

It has increased by 10.4% in comparison with the statistics of the same period in 2013.

Report informs citing SOCAR, the company has exported 242.076 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil from Supsa in August 2014. In 2013, SOCAR shipped 2,725 mln. tons of oil from Supsa. Baku-Supsa pipeline is intended for transportation of oil from "Chirag" under the production sharing agreement signed on September 20, 1994 among SOCAR and the group of foreign companies led by BP.

Length of the pipeline is 830 km, including 775 km of new pipe with a diameter of 21 inches (530 mm) and 55 km of rehabilitated pipeline. Capacity of the pipeline is about 7 million tons per year (140 thousand barrels per day). The operator of the pipeline is British Petroleum.