SOCAR increases oil exports from Supsa

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 2 281 161 tons of oil from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 267 951 tons of crude oil exported in November.

In 11 months of this year, the volume of crude oil exported from the port of Supsa was 3.1% more than the same period in 2016, and in November 2017 more by 2.9 times than in November 2016.

Notably, indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and company itself.

Crude oil exported to port of Supsa via the Baku-Supsa pipeline. Some part of oil produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Gunesli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is exported to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline has been put into use on April 17, 1999, annual transportation capacity is 7 million tons.