SOCAR soars oil export from Novorossiysk port by 36%

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 988 028 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 254 363 tons of it accounted for August.

During eight months of this year, volume of exports of crude oil from Novorossiysk port was 35,6% higher than the same period in 2016. Export from this port in August was 50% higher.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the Black Sea port through territory of Russia. The contract on transportation of Azerbaijani oil was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow. The first supplies of oil to the world market were carried out on October 25, 1997.