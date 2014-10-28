SOCAR increases gas production by 4%

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-September 2014 produced 5.516 bln cubic meters of gas. Report informs, referring to SOCAR, compared to the same period last year, gas production increased by 3.8%.

Gas production in Azerbaijan for the first 9 months of this year amounted to 22.613 bln cubic meters, which is 5.3% more than in January-September of 2013.

In September this year, the company produced 551.7 mln cubic meters of gas, generally in Azerbaijan gas production amounted to 2.423 bln cubic meters.

In 2013 SOCAR produced 7.139 bln cubic meters of gas. In general, last year in Azerbaijan gas production amounted to 29.45 bln cubic meters.







