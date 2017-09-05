SOCAR increases exports from Supsa port

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) during January-August has exported 1 579 673 tons of oil from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia).

Report was told in the company, this volume is 0,05% more compared with the corresponding period in 2016.

No shipments were made from Supsa port in August.

Notably, indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and the company itself.

Crude oil is exported to port of Supsa via the Baku-Supsa pipeline. The pipeline was commissioned on April 17, 1999. Capacity of the pipeline is about 7 mln tons per year.