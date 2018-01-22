SOCAR increases drilling works by 31%

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 138,000 meters.

Report informs citing the company, this is 30.7% more compared to the same indicator of the previous year.

It was noted that SOCAR stabilized oil and gas production by increasing drilling in 2017. 93% of works refer to operation, 7% to prospecting during the year. In general, drilling was successfully completed at 81 wells last year and handed over to miners.

SOCAR's production last year has made 7.4 million tons of oil, 6.1 billion cubic meters of gas and compared to previous year's figures they changed slightly by 1,4% and 3,3 %, respectively.

In general, in 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 38.7 mln. tons of oil and 28.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas.