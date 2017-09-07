SOCAR increases drilling operations by 26%

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has carried out drilling operations of length 93 646 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 87 208 meters of these works refer to operation, 6 438 exploration.

Drilling works during the reporting period was 26% more compared to the same period last year.

10,184 meters of drilling works carried out during the eight months of 2017 were made in August.

10 130 meters of which were operational, the rest - exploration works.

In August 2017, construction of 6 wells completed and handed over to miners. Notably, 52 new wells were handed over in 2017.