© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a59b4406ea0129999587c65b50d5571b/65480e6b-aae6-4cd5-bd8d-60a993e76ff7_292.jpg

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred AZN 155,500,000 to the state budget in November 2018, up by 26.2% over the 2017 November, Report informs citing SOCAR’s official page on the social network.