SOCAR increased oil production by 4% in October

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 6 317,1 thousand tons of crude oil.

    Report informs referring to the SOCAR, the figure is less by 8.6% compared to 10 months of 2015.

    During 10 months of this year, 641.3 thousand tons of oil accounted for October. SOCAR's oil production in October 2016 is less by 7.7%.compared to October, 2015.

    Last month, SOCAR's oil production is more by 3,7% compared with September.

