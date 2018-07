Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 7.521 million tons of crude oil in 2016.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the figure is 7.8% less than in 2015.

During the reporting period, SOCAR produced 585.9 thousand tons of crude oil in December, compared to December 2015 it is more by 1.4%.