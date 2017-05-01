SOCAR increased oil exports from Supsa by 13%

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 878 664 tons of oil from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 174 579 tons of crude oil exported in April.

During the first quarter 2017, SOCAR’s exports from Supsa was 13% more compared with the same period in 2016.

Indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and company itself.

Notably, crude oil transported to the port of Supsa via the Western Route Export Pipeline known as Baku-Supsa pipeline. Part of the oil, produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is delivered to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline was launched on April 17, 1999, annual throughput capacity is 7 mln tons.