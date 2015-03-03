SOCAR increased oil export by 10% this year

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in February of this year exported from the port (Black Sea, Russia) 84 807.348 tonnes of crude oil, which constitutes 4.31% of total exports. This is less by 102.861 tons, or 0.12% in comparison with the same period of previous year.

As Report was told by SOCAR, in February of this year, the volume of crude oil export from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia), in comparison with the same period of 2014 increased by 4.98% or 12 046.6 tonnes, reaching 254 107.046 tonnes, and constituted 12.91% of total exports.

During the reporting period, increased crude oil export from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey). Thus, the volume of oil export in comparison with the same period of previous year increased by 16.41% or 229 773.487 tonnes, amounted to 1630 350.680 tons, constituted 82.79% of total export.

In February 2015, the total amount of crude oil exported by SOCAR from the three ports, increased by 13.99% and amounted to 1969 337.505 tons.

In January-February this year, SOCAR shipped for export from the port 254 314.990 tonnes of crude oil, equivalent to 6.22% of total exports. The volume of exports from the port of crude oil compared with the same period in 2014 increased by 84 668.646 or 49.91%.

In January-February this year, the volume of exports from the port of Supsa crude oil in comparison with the same period of previous year 2014 decreased by 10.06% and amounted to 508 286.523 tonnes, equivalent to 12.43% of total exports.

During the reporting period, an increase in the volume of crude oil exported from the port of Ceyhan. Thus, the volume shipped from the port of crude oil increased by 11.21% to $ 3328 118.857 tons, equivalent to 81.36% of total exports.

In January-February 2015 the total amount of crude oil exported by SOCAR from the three ports increased by 9.75% to $ 720.37 4090 tons.

In February 2015 via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline transported 170 thousand tons of crude oil, of which the second party in the amount of 85 thousand tons will be shipped from the port at the beginning of March this year.