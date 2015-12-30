SOCAR increased gas production in November

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 6 323.1 mln cubic meters of gas in January-November 2015.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during 11 months of 2015, natural gas production decreased by 4.9% compared to the same period last year.

567.2 mln cubic meters accounted for November of the total volume of production for 11 months.Gas production in November increased by 1.8% compared to the same period last year.

Note that, this year SOCAR plans to produce 6.5 bln cubic meters of gas from its own field.