SOCAR increased exports of jet fuel by 40%

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 90.491 tons of diesel and 27.984 tons of jet fuel in August 2015.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the export of diesel fuel decreased by 11% compared to August of last year, while exports of jet fuel increased by 40%.

During January-August of this year, 650.797 tons of diesel fuel, 159.467 thousand tons of jet fuel and 280 tons of furnace oil were exported.In the reporting period export of diesel fuel increased by 3%, jet fuel exports by 33%, while heating oil export dropped by 33%.

In August, the price of petrol in world market esterified (1 ton) was 538,51USD, jet fuel - 457.26 USD, diesel fuel - 441.75, 1% of sulfur fuel oil price was 232.36 USD.