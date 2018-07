Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-October 2014 exported 826.042 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared with the same period last year, exports of diesel fuel increased by 81.761 thousand tons or 10.9%.

In 2013 SOCAR exported 899.905 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

In October, a ton of diesel fuel on the world market was sold at a price of 745.54 USD.