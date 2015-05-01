SOCAR increased exports from ports of Supsa and Novorossiysk

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in April of this year exported from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia) 84 701.247 tons of crude oil, equivalent to 4.95% of the total exports.

As Report was told in SOCAR, the volume of oil exports from the port of Novorossiysk by 0.26% more in comparison with the same period of last year.

In April of this year the volume of exports of crude oil from Supsa port (Black Sea, Georgia) increased by 5.01%, amounting to 254 164.238 tons in comparison with the same period in 2014, which is equivalent to 14.87% of total exports.

During the reporting period, a decline in exports of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) observed. Thus, exports of crude oil over the same period of last year decreased by 34.29%, amounting to 1 370 882.696 tons, equivalent to 80.18% of total exports.

During the reporting month, the total volume of crude oil exported by SOCAR from the three ports, decreased by 29.14% and amounted to 1709 748.181 tons.